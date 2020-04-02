Construction traffic near High-Speed Rail corridor in Kings County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced intermittent traffic impacts in Kings County for the next several months.

Embankment hauling along the high-speed rail alignment northeast of Hanford has already begun at the following locations:

Dover Avenue, between 7th and 8th avenues

Excelsior Avenue, between 7th and 8th avenues

Elder Avenue, between 7th and 8 ½ avenues

The work is expected to last approximately three months. Water trucks will be present during each haul to control dust.

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. There will be no road closures at this time.

Traffic laws will be fully enforced and commuters are expected to be aware of the surrounding activities, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.