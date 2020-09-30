Congressman TJ Cox celebrates CASA of Kings County

HANFORD — Congressman TJ Cox celebrated CASA of Kings County as a 2020 Angels in Adoption Honoree for their advocacy for foster care issues Wednesday night.
The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI), which coordinates the Angels in Adoption Program, honored CASA of Kings County in a virtual gala.
Since 2011, CASA of Kings County, a non-profit organization that trains and supports court-appointed advocates who serve as the voice for children, has been providing hopeful futures for children in Kings County foster care.
Studies show that children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to find a permanent, loving home, are better connected with supportive services while in the foster care system, perform better academically, and form a stronger sense of acceptance and achievements. All children deserve to thrive within the safety and love of a permanent family supporting them throughout their childhood and into adulthood. In 2019, because of the increase in the number of volunteer advocates recruited and trained, they saw a 65% increase in the number of children they serve.
The Angels in Adoption Program is CCAI’s signature public awareness event and provides an annual opportunity for all members of the U.S. Congress to honor the good work of their constituents who have enriched the lives of children and families in the United States and abroad. This year, more than 95 Angels are being honored through the 22nd annual Angels in Adoption Program.
“The Angels in Adoption program gives a platform to the families, advocates, and experts who so often serve quietly behind the scenes yet make a huge impact on behalf of children and families. Together with the Adoption Caucus, we are thrilled to shine a light on the extraordinary work of our Angels,” said CCAI’s Executive Director, Nancy Kay Blackwell.
