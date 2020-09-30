You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congressman TJ Cox celebrates CASA of Kings County
0 comments

Congressman TJ Cox celebrates CASA of Kings County

  • Updated
  • 0

HANFORD — Congressman TJ Cox celebrated CASA of Kings County as a 2020 Angels in Adoption Honoree for their advocacy for foster care issues Wednesday night.

The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI), which coordinates the Angels in Adoption Program, honored CASA of Kings County in a virtual gala.

Since 2011, CASA of Kings County, a non-profit organization that trains and supports court-appointed advocates who serve as the voice for children, has been providing hopeful futures for children in Kings County foster care.

Studies show that children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to find a permanent, loving home, are better connected with supportive services while in the foster care system, perform better academically, and form a stronger sense of acceptance and achievements. All children deserve to thrive within the safety and love of a permanent family supporting them throughout their childhood and into adulthood. In 2019, because of the increase in the number of volunteer advocates recruited and trained, they saw a 65% increase in the number of children they serve.

The Angels in Adoption Program is CCAI’s signature public awareness event and provides an annual opportunity for all members of the U.S. Congress to honor the good work of their constituents who have enriched the lives of children and families in the United States and abroad. This year, more than 95 Angels are being honored through the 22nd annual Angels in Adoption Program.

“The Angels in Adoption program gives a platform to the families, advocates, and experts who so often serve quietly behind the scenes yet make a huge impact on behalf of children and families. Together with the Adoption Caucus, we are thrilled to shine a light on the extraordinary work of our Angels,” said CCAI’s Executive Director, Nancy Kay Blackwell.

Cox: TJ Cox

TJ Cox

 Contributed
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book
News

Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book

  • Updated

“I kind of just hope that this journal is a little space for people to be able to commit to their dreams and commit to themselves right now. You can open up a page, answer a question, reflect a little bit about something that you might want to be moving towards, and hopefully your day gets a little better,” Kara Cutruzzula, author of "Do it for Yourself," said.

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY
Obituaries

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY

Philmore Courtney Daley was born on December 4, 1958 in Kingston,Jamaica. He was born to Joyce Hardie and Edgar Daley. At 12 years of age, Phi…

MARGARET GUTIERREZ
Obituaries

MARGARET GUTIERREZ

Margaret Gutierrez was born July 24, 1939 to Augustine & Conception Ramirez. Margaret passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly…

Obituaries

Jasome Rivas

Jasome Rivas, 39, of Lemoore passed away September 22nd. No Service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News