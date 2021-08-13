A lawsuit filed by former Finance Director Paula Lofgren in early June against the City of Hanford and City Manager Mario Cifuentez, alleges Cifuentez discriminated against her based on gender and disability, sexually harassed her and violated Fair Employment and Housing Act clauses.
The city denies the allegations in its response to the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges that, during the course of Lofgren’s time working with Cifuentez, he spoke to her about his divorce and ex-wife in a way which made her uncomfortable and that she felt was inappropriate in the workplace, though it is not clear whether she communicated her discomfort.
She also alleges that Cifuentez said it was “good to know” that she was divorced. The complaint says the comment “led Lofgren to believe he was fishing to find out if she was in a relationship because everyone that knew her at work knew she had been married, that she had a daughter and that she talked about her current boyfriend.”
Lofgren’s attorney did not return calls for comment by press time.
The complaint also alleges the Cifuentez committed gender discrimination by not granting 5% Out of Class pay to a female finance department employee, though the pay was granted to a male employee in a different department.
The complaint notes that the pay to the male employee was revoked after Lofgren discussed the disparity with the City Manager.
Lofgren also alleges that she brought forward an issue with a specific spending card which council members and staff use for specific expenses with restrictions.
She alleges that, despite noting $500 in inappropriate use of the card by council members and city staff, the issue was never adequately addressed.
Responsibilities of the Finance Director were also allegedly diverted away from Lofgren and to other departments' overtime.
The complaint ties Lofgren’s August 2020 firing to both her complaints about the performance of an employee who Cifuentez allegedly pushed her to hire, and a medical event which took her out of the office a few times.
According to her complaint, she was told she was being fired because she was an at-will employee and the budget packet for the City Council was late, though she claimed the issue was discussed and she didn’t believe it was a fireable issue.
The complaint does not list the damages Lofgren is seeking, but cites economic damages, emotional distress, humiliation and mental and physical pain.
A case management conference is scheduled in early October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.