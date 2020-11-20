Community members design their 'dream park'

HANFORD — With four community-based planning meetings under its belt, the Hanford Parks and Community Services department is getting a clearer picture of what the community would like to see in a possible new 40-acre park in the city.

“I think we’re getting most of the segments of the community, so, so far so good,” director Brad Albert said before the fourth meeting Thursday evening.

The proposed 40-acre park project is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across the state.

The city selected the possible park location east of the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection, on the eastern boundary of Hanford’s current residential development. While the location is currently an orchard, there are plans to annex it into the city.

During the meetings, community members have been able to participate in the conceptual design of the park, as well as vote on potential recreational features and amenities.

A couple dozen community members attended the meeting on Thursday evening and Albert said the department has been able to talk to over 100 community members altogether.

Albert said the meetings have gone well so far and each has been a little different. He said the first meeting included Senior Citizens Inc. and ideas from the senior community, the second meeting included sports groups and the third meeting was a block party at the Kings View Apartments, which had more families and input from kids.