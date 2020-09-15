You have permission to edit this article.
Community Enhancement Fund offers grants for local organizations
HANFORD — Over the years, grants from the Community Enhancement Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Hanford have helped many local organizations to meet social and individual needs in the Hanford area. We are pleased to announce that grant funds are once more available.

In prior years, grants have been awarded to extend respite care for families caring for Alzheimer's patients, provide additional refrigeration for Soup Kitchen supplies, purchase a K-9 dog for law enforcement, provide a mobile shower unit for the homeless, help produce an event that exposes the public to books and encourages children to read.

If your organization needs help in carrying out a project that is designed to promote human improvement in and around Hanford and (this is critical), if frequent attenders of Hanford First Pres are numbered among your supporters or volunteers, now is the time to pick up an application for a 2020 grant. The forms are available at the office of the First Presbyterian Church, 415 N. Redington Street between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Organizations which have applied in prior years may reapply for consideration for the same or a different one-time need. The deadline for submission is September 30. For clarification, phone Bill Baker at (559) 583-7482.

