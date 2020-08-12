Communities are invited to share input on transit in Kings County

HANFORD — The Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG) is hosting a “virtual open house” as part of the early planning process for the Region’s 2020 Transit Development Plan. Community members are invited to review an informational video about current transit services, challenges for transit providers, and opportunities for tailoring transit service to better address community needs.
After reviewing the video, community members are invited to respond to a community questionnaire at www.KCAGTransitDevelopmentPlan.com.
KCAG would like to understand how community members would normally use transit in Kings County (prior to the COVID pandemic), and what service updates and improvements should be made.
The 2020 Transit Development Plan is a five-year plan for the operation of transit services in and to Kings County with the main goal of adjusting current transit services to best meet community needs. The Transit Development Plan will evaluate and identify improvements to Kings Area Rural Transit (KART) and Corcoran Area Transit (CAT).
“Kings County is growing and changing over the next five years, and our public transit networks should be prepared to support this growth,” says Teresa Nickell, Regional Planner with the Kings County Association of Governments. “This outreach phase of the project is especially important, because it allows us to hear directly from the public and develop a transit plan that will support the community’s needs.”
Community members can participate online at their convenience through Aug. 31, 2020. Visit www.KCAGTransitDevelopmentPlan.com.
