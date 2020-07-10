Commanding Officer Winston Scott promoted to captain

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE — Commanding Officer Winston Scott out of Naval Air Station Lemoore was selected and recently promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy.

“The trust and confidence that the organization has in me to allow me to obtain this type of rank and also the level of responsibility that comes with it is pretty tremendous,” Capt. Scott said Wednesday.

Scott is currently the commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 122 (VFA-122), the largest squadron at NAS Lemoore. VFA-122 is also the fleet replacement squadron, which trains incoming naval pilots on how to fly Super Hornets.

While Scott joked that his promotion to captain just means that he’s “getting old,” he calls the situation “surreal.” Scott’s father, a former Navy pilot, retired as a captain.

“To now think that I hold that same rank is really kind of eye opening and reminds me just how long I have been doing this,” he said.

Scott attended the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1998 with his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering.

Scott’s career has taken him across the nation, from Pensacola to the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center at NAS Fallon in Nevada, where he graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) Adversary course. He also spent some time at the Navy Office of Legislative Affairs in the Pentagon as the aviation portfolio manager.

Throughout that time, Scott has been stationed at NAS Lemoore four times — the first time in 2002. He’s done three tours and participated in numerous missions with NASL’s VFA-25. He took over for VFA-122 in July 2019.