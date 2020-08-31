Columnist Elias wins again for commentary

LOS ANGELES — For the 12th time in the last 14 years, California Focus columnist Thomas Elias has won first prize for commentary in the annual competition of the Los Angeles Press Club.
Winners for the year 2019 were announced late Saturday via a webcast, rather than at the club’s usual June awards dinner, canceled due to the coronavirus.
Elias won for his Jan. 7, 2019 column titled “Solid standards needed for pre-fire power cutoffs.” This was one of a series of columns Elias has written over the last several years on utility problems and malfeasance.
Said the judges, all members of other press clubs around the nation, “Elias provides excellent commentary, bringing important details to the readers.”
The Elias column appears regularly in 92 newspapers in all parts of California. His column runs in the Sentinel on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!