Clients at Hanford nursing facility test positive for COVID-19

HANFORD — Clients at Hacienda Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility in Hanford, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to its website, there are 13 confirmed positive residents at the facility and one confirmed positive staff member. The status was last updated on Wednesday.

The facility said it is working with county, state and federal agencies and has implemented new infection control protocols.

The website said staff members are being screened daily for fevers or COVID-19 related symptoms upon entry of the facility, and are being told to self-quarantine if they have symptoms.

The facility said residents are also monitored daily for fever and respiratory symptoms.

In addition, it said staff has been trained on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health.

Based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the facility said visitors are not currently permitted except for end-of-life, compassionate care situations.

