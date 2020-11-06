You are the owner of this article.
Civic Park to get first playground
Civic Park playground

A rendering of the approved playground structure to be located in Civic Park, designed by Park Planet.

 Contributed

HANFORD — Civic Park is getting something brand new that it’s never had before.

Tuesday night, the Hanford City Council approved a contract with Park Planet to construct a playground structure at Civic Park.

Several companies submitted design proposals for the project, but Park Planet’s proposal, which includes slides, rock climbing walls and shade structures, received the highest score.

Bradley Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, said the city asked for designs geared toward kids between 5-12 years old and that also matched the architectural time period and façade of existing buildings located in and around Civic Park.

The chosen design matches that of the old courthouse and will be located near the old courthouse and the carousel.

Albert said the new playground will be great for families that visit the park on a regular basis or for special events.

“We really feel that this amenity will add to the park,” he told council.

The entire cost of the project, including the playground structure and rubberized surface, will cost $170,474 with funding coming from the park impact fee reserve account.

