City to host community planning meetings for possible park project

HANFORD — The city of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department will hold a series of community-based planning meetings to gather public input for the conceptual design of a new 40-acre community park.

The proposed park project is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California.

“It is a grant proposal, so there are no guarantees,” Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, said about the competitive grant process. “But we’re going to put together the very best grant application that we can and we’ll see what happens.”

Albert said city staff looked at multiple sites throughout Hanford and selected the location east of the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection, on the eastern boundary of Hanford’s current residential development.

The location is currently an orchard, but Albert said there are plans to annex it into the city and extend Florinda Street to the east, as well as 9th Avenue north to Grangeville Boulevard. He said the location of the park will complement the future plans for residential development in this area.

During the meetings, community members are invited to participate in the selection and conceptual design of park recreational features and support amenities. The input received in these meetings will drive the design of the new park.