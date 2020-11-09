City to host community planning meetings for possible park project

HANFORD — The city of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department will hold a series of community-based planning meetings to gather public input for the conceptual design of a new 40-acre community park.
The proposed park project is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California.
“It is a grant proposal, so there are no guarantees,” Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, said about the competitive grant process. “But we’re going to put together the very best grant application that we can and we’ll see what happens.”
Albert said city staff looked at multiple sites throughout Hanford and selected the location east of the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection, on the eastern boundary of Hanford’s current residential development.
The location is currently an orchard, but Albert said there are plans to annex it into the city and extend Florinda Street to the east, as well as 9th Avenue north to Grangeville Boulevard. He said the location of the park will complement the future plans for residential development in this area.
During the meetings, community members are invited to participate in the selection and conceptual design of park recreational features and support amenities. The input received in these meetings will drive the design of the new park.
“We’re really looking forward to getting out and hearing what the community has to say,” Albert said.
Albert said he believes the park will act as a regional attraction that will bring in people from all over. Therefore, the city wants input from a broad representation of people, including seniors, families, teenagers, sports groups, residents who live in the area and the general community as a whole.
“Come and help us design your dream park,” Albert invited, adding all the meetings will follow CDC guidelines.
If awarded, the grant will fund both the acquisition and development of the new park, which will be built in phases. Albert said the first phase would be what’s known as a “passive” park with a walking trail, playground and several other amenities, while the second phase would be an “active” park with fields for sports.
Albert said this in an exciting opportunity and the city will do everything it possibly can to get this grant. The application deadline is in March.
“This will be a big deal if we could get it,” he said. “It would be by far our largest park.”
Overseen by the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Office of Grants and Local Services, this grant program is the largest park-related grant program in California’s history and possibly U.S. history, with over $1 billion in funding between the 2018 Proposition 68 and 2006 Proposition 84 water bond acts.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!