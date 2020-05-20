City supports reopening of businesses

During the public comment section of the meeting, Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said some of the downtown businesses are preparing to reopen, while others have opened already. She assured council that all the businesses are reopening with precautions and doing their best to respect the guidelines that are set forth by public health department.

“The small businesses are feeling some relief right now, being able to see light at the end of the tunnel,” she said, adding that members of the community have been respecting social distancing guidelines and also wearing masks.

Brown said Main Street Hanford has information on its website about where businesses and the public can purchase protective supplies locally, like hand sanitizer, disinfectants, masks, sneeze guards or other items they may need.

Brown also said the organization’s board thought about possibly using Business Improvement District funds — which is an additional assessment that downtown businesses pay — to create a COVID-19 relief grant where businesses would be able to be reimbursed for some of those protective supplies they buy.