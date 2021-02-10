City seeks name for possible new park

HANFORD — The city of Hanford is asking residents to help name a possible new park in the community.
“I think naming the park gives it an identity,” Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services director, said.
Community members can submit their name ideas until Feb. 21. Albert said he hopes to take the top three to five names to the Hanford City Council for consideration at its first meeting in March.
Throughout the naming campaign, the Parks and Community Services Department will periodically post the top names on Facebook so people can cast their votes for their favorites.
As of Wednesday, the top names submitted include:
- Veterans Park
- Hanford Heroes Park
- Naomi Tagawa Park
- Unity Park
- Liberty Park
The proposed park project, which is being called “Hanford New Park” for now, is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California.
The parks department held six in-person meetings with community members, conducted a social media campaign and partnered with the local high school district to seek input on what people would want in their dream park.
That input led to a conceptual design for the proposed 40-acre community and regional park, which would be located near the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection on the east side of town.
Albert said the park was designed around a centralized hub that serves as the focal point of the entire park. The hub is what Albert calls a “destination playground,” which includes several different play structures for different age groups to play.
The conceptual design includes athletic courts (pickeball, tennis and basketball), a nearly mile-long walking and jogging path, a skate park, athletic fields (soccer), nighttime lighting, playgrounds, an amphitheater, community gardens, shade structures, outdoor fitness equipment, a dog park, a water feature and a disc golf course.
“We hope that there are activities that attract everybody, young and old,” Albert said, adding the goal is to create a park that fosters social interaction and brings people together who share a common interest.
“We’re hoping some of these venues will be so nice that it will attract regional tournaments, regional competitions during the weekends and festivals,” he continued.
The design also includes support amenities like restrooms, two entrances and two parking lots for a total of 305 parking spaces.
Because the design for the park was driven by community members’ ideas and what they envisioned for their possible future park, it’s seems only fitting that they would help name it as well. Albert said the name of the park can lead to its theme in terms of public art pieces and other aspects.
“That’s the fun part of all this — what does the community want and what can it mean to the community,” Albert said.
The grant application is due March 12, but the city won’t know if it’s a recipient of the funding until around late summer.
