City seeks name for possible new park

HANFORD — The city of Hanford is asking residents to help name a possible new park in the community.

“I think naming the park gives it an identity,” Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services director, said.

Community members can submit their name ideas until Feb. 21. Albert said he hopes to take the top three to five names to the Hanford City Council for consideration at its first meeting in March.

Throughout the naming campaign, the Parks and Community Services Department will periodically post the top names on Facebook so people can cast their votes for their favorites.

As of Wednesday, the top names submitted include:

Veterans Park

Hanford Heroes Park

Naomi Tagawa Park

Unity Park

Liberty Park

The proposed park project, which is being called “Hanford New Park” for now, is part of an $8.5 million grant application through the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California.

The parks department held six in-person meetings with community members, conducted a social media campaign and partnered with the local high school district to seek input on what people would want in their dream park.

That input led to a conceptual design for the proposed 40-acre community and regional park, which would be located near the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection on the east side of town.