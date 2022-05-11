Hanford's Parks and Recreation Department has a lineup of summer activities for the whole family to enjoy starting this month. To join the fun, register at 321 N. Doughty St., Suite B, or online at www.ci.hanford.ca.us.
Activities include:
- Zumba every Tuesday and Thursday 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium; monthly costs are $20 for all ages and $16 for seniors
- Aerobics at the Long Field Center Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.; monthly costs are $20 for all ages and $16 for seniors.
- Food Truck Takeover on Court Street in Civic park Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. until May 31 and the first Saturday of June 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Hanford Plunge, located at 415 Ford St. opens Jun. 4, and will be open Tuesday through Sunday beginning Jun. 6 through Aug. 7. You can enjoy recreation swimming 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., family swim is Friday and Saturday 6:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
General Admission
- $1 Children (5 & Under)
- $2 Children (6-18)
- $3 Adults (19 & Over)
- $1 Non-swimmers
- $2 Discount (Senior/ Military/ Handicapped Adult) - Adult Military Discount must show ID
Swim Lessons - Registration is online or in person.
- Group Lessons are $70 per 2 week session * $5 discount for 2nd child/same family. Sessions run Tuesday- Friday, For 2 weeks. Session one begins June 7 and the last session begins July 19.
- Private Lessons are $80 per 1 week sessions *$5 discount for 2nd child/same family. Sessions run Monday through Friday for 1 week. The first session begins June 13 the last session begins July 18.
Water aerobics can be enjoyed 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays until Sept. 29. Monthly costs are $20 for all ages and $16 fro seniors.
Lap swim is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. -10 a.m. in half hour sessions, until Sept. 29. Monthly costs are $20 for all ages and $16 for seniors.
Summer Day Camp is for ages 5-12 weekdays starting June 6, for $100 per week, located at Coe Park Hall. *No camp Monday July 4 due to holiday. Week 5 is prorated to $80.
- Week 1: June 6-10 / Safety week
- Week 2: June 13-17 / Hanford History
- Week 3: June 20-24 / Culture Week
- Week 4: June 27-Jul 1 / Celebration
- Week 5: July 5-8* / Kids in the Kitchen
- Week 6: July 11-15 / Decades Week
- Week 7: July 18-22 / Super Hero Week
- Week 8: July 25-29 / Animal Week
- Week 9: Aug. 1-5 / Carnival