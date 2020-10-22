City of Hanford honors Joseph Castro

HANFORD — In recognition of his appointment as the next chancellor of the California State University system, the city of Hanford honored Dr. Joseph I. Castro with a proclamation Wednesday evening.
“Hanford is now on the map, officially,” Councilmember Art Brieno declared.
Brieno asked his fellow council members to recognize Castro soon after he heard the news of the appointment of the “Valley man” to the position of eighth chancellor of the nation’s largest system of four-year higher education.
“I thought ‘He’s not just a Valley man — he’s also from Hanford’,” Brieno said.
Castro was born and raised in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1984. He went on to earn a bachelor's in political science and a master's in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership from Stanford University.
Brieno’s history with Castro began many years ago, when Brieno sat on the Hanford City Council in the late '80s and Castro was an intern for the city manager at that time.
Fast forward to 2013, Castro was announced as the eighth president of California State University, Fresno. Brieno, who sat on the Hanford High School Board of Trustees at the time, reached out to Castro and asked if he would address the Hanford High School graduating class, which he agreed to do.
“I was very proud that he was able to come down and address the graduating class as someone that pursued higher education,” Brieno said.
Prior to joining Fresno State, Castro served for 23 years in the University of California system, holding a variety of leadership positions culminating in roles of Vice Chancellor of Student Academic Affairs and Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
With the announcement of his new CSU chancellor position, Brieno said he believed it was important to celebrate this positive news during the current challenging times.
Castro thanked the city council for the honor and said he was happy to see so many family members, colleagues, friends he had known since he was a kid and even a few teammates from the undefeated 1984 West Yosemite League champion tennis team — which beat rivals from Redwood High School twice.
“That’s one of the great things about growing up in Hanford,” Castro said. “I do feel very fortunate to have been born here in Hanford because it is such a special place.”
Standing on the steps of the Civic Auditorium, Castro pointed across the street to the Kings County Library and said his love of reading and writing came from that building.
“I spent countless hours checking out books and reading them,” he said. “Of course the prize was to walk across the street [to Superior Dairy] afterward and get ice cream.”
Castro said he learned all about hard work and discipline in Hanford by doing various jobs to earn money — including running errands for the beauticians at his mom’s beauty shop, mowing lawns, raking leaves, dishwashing at a local restaurant, delivering pizza, and even delivering newspapers for the Sentinel.
“In fact with great pride I can tell you I had the largest route in Hanford at one time. It was like 125 newspapers,” he said.
Of course it was the job at Burger King that he’s most thankful for. It was there that he met his future wife, Mary, a Laton native. The couple has three children, Isaac, Lauren and Jess.
Castro said he was honored to work at Fresno State for the last seven years and proud of the work the university did across the Valley.
“Together we have really taken our university to new levels of achievement and distinction, not just here in California, but I would say nationally,” Castro said.
He said the most important part of his service was trying to inspire the talented and diverse students from all around the Valley to think about higher education and empower them for success.
“I promise to keep the students and families of the Valley at the forefront of my thinking every single day,” Castro said.
He ended his statements with a hearty declaration of “Go Bullpups and go ‘Dogs!”
Castro is the first California native and first Mexican American to be appointed to oversee the 23-campus university , which serves 482,000 students. He will begin his duties as chancellor on Jan. 4, 2021.
During the ceremony, Castro was also recognized by Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle, Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) and Alicia Ramirez from the office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield).

