City of Hanford honors Joseph Castro

HANFORD — In recognition of his appointment as the next chancellor of the California State University system, the city of Hanford honored Dr. Joseph I. Castro with a proclamation Wednesday evening.

“Hanford is now on the map, officially,” Councilmember Art Brieno declared.

Brieno asked his fellow council members to recognize Castro soon after he heard the news of the appointment of the “Valley man” to the position of eighth chancellor of the nation’s largest system of four-year higher education.

“I thought ‘He’s not just a Valley man — he’s also from Hanford’,” Brieno said.

Castro was born and raised in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1984. He went on to earn a bachelor's in political science and a master's in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership from Stanford University.

Brieno’s history with Castro began many years ago, when Brieno sat on the Hanford City Council in the late '80s and Castro was an intern for the city manager at that time.

Fast forward to 2013, Castro was announced as the eighth president of California State University, Fresno. Brieno, who sat on the Hanford High School Board of Trustees at the time, reached out to Castro and asked if he would address the Hanford High School graduating class, which he agreed to do.

“I was very proud that he was able to come down and address the graduating class as someone that pursued higher education,” Brieno said.