City of Hanford, Hanford Firefighters Local 3898 announce agreement

HANFORD — Following a lengthy labor negotiations process, the city of Hanford and the Hanford Firefighters Local 3898, IAFF, announced Thursday that an agreement between the two entities has been reached and approved.

After negotiating for almost four years, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was approved by the Hanford City Council at their meeting on April 7.

The term of the MOU spans from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022 and restates current benefits as well as concessions made in terms of wages, benefits and working conditions.

“I would like to thank the Hanford Firefighters Local 3898 and the bargaining team from City of Hanford for their hard work over the last year in developing a contract that is both fair to our employees and fiscally responsible,” Mayor John Draxler said.