City of Hanford, Hanford Firefighters Local 3898 announce agreement

HANFORD — Following a lengthy labor negotiations process, the city of Hanford and the Hanford Firefighters Local 3898, IAFF, announced Thursday that an agreement between the two entities has been reached and approved.
After negotiating for almost four years, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was approved by the Hanford City Council at their meeting on April 7.
The term of the MOU spans from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022 and restates current benefits as well as concessions made in terms of wages, benefits and working conditions.
“I would like to thank the Hanford Firefighters Local 3898 and the bargaining team from City of Hanford for their hard work over the last year in developing a contract that is both fair to our employees and fiscally responsible,” Mayor John Draxler said.
“It was a pleasure working with City staff. We did not always see eye to eye but, in the end, we were able to come to an agreement that would benefit everyone involved,” said Dustin Costa, fire engineer and Local 3898 president. “Our Department has experienced a lot of changes over the last couple of years and Local 3898 members want to make the Hanford Fire Department the best it can be. With the contract signed, we can focus our attention on maintaining service levels as the City continues to grow. The community support we receive on a daily basis is incredible. Hanford still has a small-town feel, and it's nice to be a part of that.”
The city of Hanford and the Hanford Firefighters Local 3898 said they look forward to continuing to work together to make Hanford a safe community to live and prosper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!