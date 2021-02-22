City makes headway on yearlong goals

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council and the city’s department heads came together Friday in an annual meeting of the minds to talk through the goals and objectives they wish to achieve in the upcoming year.

Here are some of the overarching goals the council made in 2020 that it is bringing into 2021, and how council members and city officials feel the city is progressing on these goals:

Goal 1 – Council will review the Parks Master Plan and prioritize key elements to better coordinate and align park decisions to help advance and achieve improved quality of living for all citizens.

Councilmember John Draxler said he feels the city is just getting started on this goal, but is on the right track with the addition of Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert.

Albert has begun beautification projects on some of the city’s parks, is seeking grant funding for a possible new 40-acre park on the east side of Hanford and his idea for a Parks Resource Officer was recently approved by council.

Goal 2 – Council will review all city-owned properties and take formal action as appropriate to ensure that property management decisions help to advance and achieve improved quality of living for all citizens.

“I think it’s still a work in progress,” Councilmember Kalish Morrow said of this goal. “Off the top of my head I can’t think of all the city-owned properties but I think that we’re moving along on a few of them at the moment.”

Cifuentez agreed, saying staff has gotten a lot of direction from council on some of the properties and they’re still trying to determine the best course of action for them and the city. Some of the properties include the Old Courthouse, the Carnegie Museum, the old Goodwill building, and the Veteran’s Building.