City investigation into Brieno harassment claims details alleged hostile work environment

HANFORD — An independent investigation commissioned by the city of Hanford is exposing details of the events that led to a claim against the city by Community Development Director Darlene Mata and prompted the resignation of councilmember Art Brieno.

The 175-page investigative report, which was obtained by the Sentinel, was compiled in September 2020 by attorney Daniel W. Rowley of Fike and Boranian law firm.

Boranian conducted personal interviews with Mata, Brieno, City Manager Mario Cifuentez, Public Works Director John Doyel, Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, Jacob Sanchez, and also conducted phone interviews with Mayor Francisco Ramirez, former city manager Darrel Pyle and former interim city manager Mike Olmos.

One of the most significant allegations in Mata's suit is that Brieno harassed her based on gender.

According to the report, in the early summer of 2020 Brieno told then-Hanford City Council candidate Jacob Sanchez “that he did not trust a woman to hold the job Ms. Mata held and that a man was better suited for that job. He also allegedly stated that he did not know how a woman got that job over a man.”

Rowley said the statements were similar to ones Brieno made to Rowley during his interview. When Rowley asked Brieno how much of the difficulty that he has with Mata stems from her being a woman, Brieno told him that men and women are very different.

“He explained that in his professional career and when he was on the City Council before, he worked with men in the planning department and was able to get things done by working things out,” Rowley said.