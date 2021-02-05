City investigation into Brieno harassment claims details alleged hostile work environment

HANFORD — An independent investigation commissioned by the city of Hanford is exposing details of the events that led to a claim against the city by Community Development Director Darlene Mata and prompted the resignation of councilmember Art Brieno.
The 175-page investigative report, which was obtained by the Sentinel, was compiled in September 2020 by attorney Daniel W. Rowley of Fike and Boranian law firm.
Boranian conducted personal interviews with Mata, Brieno, City Manager Mario Cifuentez, Public Works Director John Doyel, Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, Jacob Sanchez, and also conducted phone interviews with Mayor Francisco Ramirez, former city manager Darrel Pyle and former interim city manager Mike Olmos.
One of the most significant allegations in Mata's suit is that Brieno harassed her based on gender.
According to the report, in the early summer of 2020 Brieno told then-Hanford City Council candidate Jacob Sanchez “that he did not trust a woman to hold the job Ms. Mata held and that a man was better suited for that job. He also allegedly stated that he did not know how a woman got that job over a man.”
Rowley said the statements were similar to ones Brieno made to Rowley during his interview. When Rowley asked Brieno how much of the difficulty that he has with Mata stems from her being a woman, Brieno told him that men and women are very different.
“He explained that in his professional career and when he was on the City Council before, he worked with men in the planning department and was able to get things done by working things out,” Rowley said.
Mata told Rowley of several incidents where she claims Brieno treated her in an unprofessional or discriminatory manner and believes he did so because she is a strong woman and “refused to conform herself to the stereotypical role of a submissive female.”
According to Mata, because of her insistence that the rules, laws, codes, regulations, and conditions be followed, Brieno criticized her, questioned her motives and stated that she should be removed from her job, the report said.
Brieno allegedly told Rowley that he believed Mata was a good planner, but “lacks the management skills to be the Director of Community Development.” Brieno said Mata was not willing to look at things from different perspectives, which frustrated him when he tried to find solutions to issues, the report said. At various places in the report, Brieno described Mata as being rigid, inflexible and heavy-handed.
“All the witnesses, either by personally witnessing interactions between Mr. Brieno and Ms. Mata, or by being told by Mr. Brieno or Ms. Mata, reported that Mr. Brieno and Ms. Mata did not work well together,” Rowley concluded in the report.
In addition to gender discrimination, Mata alleged that Brieno created a hostile work environment and made her “the target of unwarranted scrutiny and ridicule” during City Council meetings, including attempts to undermine her credibility with other city staff and the public.
The report outlines a few instances in which Brieno allegedly made negative statements about her performance during closed session council meetings and openly questioned her integrity during public council meetings.
It got to the point where Mata, in July 2019, began documenting her interactions with Brieno. The four-page document — which was included in the report as part of correspondence between Mata, other city officials and the city attorney’s office — covered interactions between the two from May 2019 to August 2020.
Mata described being left in tears on several different occasions.
To that point, the claim included an instance in which Cifuentez emailed City Attorney Mario Zamora indicating that Mata left his office in tears because she had to perform a work task she knew would cause Brieno to be upset with her.
"This man is creating an atmosphere where she can't even feel comfortable performing her daily duties,” Cifuentez wrote.
More so, the claim alleges that Brieno disclosed Mata’s private personnel and medical information when he told Sanchez that she was on stress leave.
“According to Mr. Sanchez, Mr. Brieno stated that Ms. Mata was out on stress leave, could not handle the work and if she could not handle the work maybe she should step aside,” Rowley said in the report.
As part of her settlement demands, Mata asked for Brieno’s immediate resignation and a settlement payment of $1.25 million from the city, as well as conflicts of interest and council member roles/responsibilities training for all council members.
Brieno resigned from his position on the council during a Jan. 26 closed session meeting about the claim, but has now in turn threatened litigation against the city, alleging the city has caused him to “suffer damages.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!