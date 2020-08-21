City council candidates finalized

HANFORD — The filing deadline for candidacy paperwork is officially closed. Here’s who’s running for local city councils in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.

Hanford

In District B, incumbent Sue Sorensen will seek another term. Sorensen will face two challengers, Jacob Sanchez and Kalish Morrow.

In District C, incumbent Martin Devine will not seek re-election. Former councilmember Diane Sharp will run unopposed for the seat.

Lemoore

The District B seat has been vacant since former councilmember Dave Brown resigned in January. Three residents will run for the empty seat, including former councilmember Ed Martin, Jim Chaney and Mary “Janie” Venegas.

In District C, incumbent Christopher Schalde will not seek re-election. Frank Gornick and Thomas Lee Nix will vie for the seat, which will be short term.

Incumbent and current Lemoore Mayor Eddie Neal did not file for re-election in District D. David Orth will run unopposed for the seat.

In District E, Mayor Pro Tem John Plourde will not seek another term. Three residents will vie for the seat, including Patricia Matthews, Gwendolyn Landrus and Guadalupe Capozzi.

Corcoran

There will be no race in Corcoran as incumbents Jeanette Bragg and Patricia Nolen will run unopposed in the at-large election.

Avenal

Three seats on the Avenal City Council are up for grabs in the at-large election, one of which is currently vacant.

Incumbent Alex Ramirez will seek re-election, but current Mayor Glenda Woolley will not. Other candidates running include Louis Gravelle Jr., Ricardo Verdugo, Miguel Arredondo, Jose Barraza, Salvador Arias, Lulu Carrizales, Juan L. Celis and Anthony Martinez.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

