Cinemark Movies 8 reopens today

HANFORD — Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will reopen its Cinemark Movies 8 theatre in Hanford today. Tickets are on sale now for standard showtimes and Private Watch Parties at www.cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.
Moviegoers looking to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for just $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies.
The theatre reopens in time to showcase this year’s newest hits, including "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Nobody," "Tom & Jerry: The Movie," and more. In addition to this year’s newest films, Cinemark will offer more than 20 Comeback Classic movies for Private Watch Parties, including "A League of Their Own," "Clue," "Pitch Perfect," "Stuart Little," "Thelma and Louise" and more.
The theatres will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.
All information about the company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets on sale and more, can be found at www.cinemark.com. For the most up-to-date list of which theatres are reopening when, visit www.cinemark.com/theatre-reopening-schedule.
The theater is located within the Hanford Mall, 1669 W. Lacey.
The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres have The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.
Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!