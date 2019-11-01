HANFORD — Get your pumpkin carriages ready, because the Cinderella Project of Hanford is having another event this weekend.
The project’s dress distribution is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hanford Joint Union High School District Office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd.
Last fall, Rachael Pepe, Amy Leslie and Gina Young created a project where high school girls could shop for a formal or prom dress at no cost to them, regardless of financial need.
The women wanted to give every girl the opportunity to have their “Cinderella moment” of getting dressed and going to a dance to have fun.
In addition to dresses, other formal accessories like shoes, costume jewelry and purses are available to the girls for free.
Since the project started a year ago, Pepe said the number of dresses has nearly doubled, with almost 500 dresses now available. She said they have also expanded the selection of jewelry and other accessories.
“We have a bigger selection and more to choose from,” Pepe said.
So far, the events have been successful. During the first event last November, Pepe said 23 girls went home with dresses, while 28 girls took home dresses during the spring event in April.
“We’re hoping to exceed that this time,” she said.
Girls looking for dresses and accessories will only need a valid school I.D. card from one of the three high schools in Hanford. Dresses are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pepe wanted to the community for their ongoing support by donating dresses and other items.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Pepe said.
Pepe said quite a few individuals and local businesses have also donated services, like providing flowers or letting the girls get their hair or nails done for free. Any girl who takes home a dress will be entered into a drawing for these extra services.
Donations are done on an ongoing basis. For those wishing to donate, organizers just ask that items be clean.
Anyone wishing to donate can reach out to Cinderella Project Hanford on Facebook, or drop items off at the district office or at Castaways Consignments, located at 210 N. Irwin St. in Hanford.
The only thing the project does not accept is money. However, donations for services are welcome.
Organizers also encourage the girls who pick out dresses to donate them back to the project once they are done so other girls can experience their own Cinderella moments.
