CIF announes 3-year partnership with ChangeUp

SACRAMENTO — Playfly Sports Properties and ChangeUp LLC (“ChangeUp”) announced on Tuesday the signing of a three-year strategic partnership. Under terms of the agreement, ChangeUp will serve as the “Official Pitching Safety and Performance Management System” of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and its 10 Sections.
“We are truly pleased to partner with ChangeUp as they bring their unique pitch management platform to the California market,” Brian Sandy, general manager at Playfly Sports Properties, said. “The ChangeUp team has deep roots in the baseball community — as players, as coaches, as parents – and we are excited about what this new technology offers CIF student-athletes and members schools. We are especially grateful for their commitment to the CIF’s mission of education-based athletics during these challenging times.”
“We are excited to be partnering with the prestigious CIF organization and its member high school athletic programs in support of their collective commitment to player safety,” Drew Tripp, CEO and co-Founder of ChangeUp, said. “By providing solutions to accurately and comprehensively track pitch loads, across multiple teams and seasons, ChangeUp makes compliance with pitch limits and rest requirements simple and easy, while also providing players, coaches and parents with key information to help address health and safety concerns before injuries occur.”
ChangeUp was created by league administrators, parents, and coaches — for league administrators, parents and coaches — to provide a smarter, simpler way to track and analyze pitch loads. ChangeUp is unique in the pitching safety and performance management space as it captures pitch activity over multiple teams and leagues, across all seasons and for a player’s entire career. Additionally, ChangeUp offers real-time, data-driven analytics insights and performance trends that can be used to promote player safety and to shape strength, conditioning and training regimes, facilitate player recruitment processes and inform medical treatment decisions if injuries do occur.
By using ChangeUp’s player-centric pitching safety and performance management platform to ensure players are staying within pitch limits, are receiving required days of rest, and are training accordingly, ChangeUp’s baseball coaches and programs can demonstrate their commitment to safety and player development.
For more information about ChangeUp visit www.change-up.io.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!