CIF allows athletes to take part in club teams

SACRAMENTO — After originally reinstating a rule to prevent student-athletes from taking part in multiple cohorts, the California Interscholastic Federation will now continue to waive its rules they announced on Wednesday.

The CIF sent an inquiry to the California Department of Public Health regarding the Cohorting Section in their updated youth sports guidance document released last December. The CIF was able to confirm that their specific language regarding cohorting and multi-team participation is not a mandate, but a recommendation. Therefore, effective immediately, the CIF reinstated its waiver of Bylaws 600-605. The only exception to the waiver, and it’s a big one, is the sport of football.

After consulting with the CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and given the California law (California Education Code 35179.5) regarding full-contact practice limitations and other safety regulations resulting from Assembly Bill 2127 (Cooley), Assembly Bill 1 (Cooper), and CIF Bylaws, the CIF said “students will not be allowed to participate on a high school football team and a club football team at the same time.”

It’s important to note that no student is in violation of this bylaw until they participate in a high school football game and subsequently participate in a club football game.

The CIF provided an example to make things as clear as possible:

Question: If a student has already participated on a football team outside the CIF, does this impact their high school eligibility?