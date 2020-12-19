Christmas traditions continue

LEMOORE — Even during uncertain times, some traditions must go on — especially those that help others in their time of need — like Lemoore Police Department’s “Reason for the Season.”

“The virus didn’t stop up — we kept going,” Soledad Perez, community service officer, said Thursday during the first of two drive-thru Reason for the Season events.

Of course there were changes. Perez said all the volunteers that usually help shop for toys had to be scaled down, but she and fellow Community Service Officer JoAnn Estrella, as well as a few volunteers, spent many early mornings shopping at Walmart until they had everything they needed for the 60 selected families.

Perez said a lot of the requests that the department gets from the children are clothes and toys. They were also able to provide blankets and boxes of food and chickens that were donated by Lemoore Christian Aid.

She said the department was fortunate that local businesses continue to donate to the program.

“If it wasn’t for the businesses that donated, we wouldn’t be able to put this program together and have the kids get their toys,” Perez said.

This year they even gave away a few Christmas trees that were donated by Hidden Treasures Auction House in Lemoore to families that didn’t have a tree.

With the restrictions this year due to the pandemic, Perez said she wasn’t sure how they would be able to pull the event off. But she promised that they would get it done, and that’s exactly what they did.