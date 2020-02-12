CHP to host senior driver education class

HANFORD — The California Highway Patrol Hanford area office will conduct an "Age Well, Drive Smart" senior driver education class on Friday in Hanford.

Age Well, Drive Smart was developed to assist senior drivers ages 65 and older to continue to drive safely.

This free class, which will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Hanford Adventist Hospital, will be taught by a CHP officer and co-taught by a CHP senior volunteer.

Topics in the Age Well, Drive Smart program include aging and its effects on safe driving, maintaining good physical health, self-assessment and more.

