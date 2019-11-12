SACRAMENTO — With a year-long statewide campaign, the California Highway Patrol is working with the California Office of Traffic Safety to combat distracted driving by changing the habits of adult drivers through educational and enforcement efforts.
For the Adult Distracted Drivers campaign, which started Oct. 1, the CHP will conduct at least 100 distracted driving enforcement operations and at least 600 traffic safety presentations statewide.
CHP officials said simply changing driving habits can help stop distracted driving.
“Our goal with this grant is to educate the public about the hazards associated with distracted driving,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “The CHP will continue to encourage drivers to discontinue the deadly habit so everyone can reach their destination safely.”
Each year, officials said distracted drivers kill or injure thousands of people. The campaign will remind drivers that the likelihood of being involved in an automobile accident increases dramatically if they drive distracted.
“Distracted driving is a habit that can be broken,” said a CHP press release.
Cell phones are the top distraction for drivers because they have become central to daily life. Steering, braking, and focusing on the roadway are priorities while driving, but a person trying to drive and use a cell phone at the same time cannot do any of those very well.
“Texting while driving results in longer reaction times than drunk driving,” Stanley added. “When driving, your attention must be on safety. Nothing on that phone is worth endangering your life or anyone else’s.”
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
