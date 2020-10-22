CHP to focus on reducing teen distracted driving

SACRAMENTO — Nearly six teen drivers are involved in a fatal car crash every day in the United States. Inexperience combined with driver distraction increases the risk for error — making motor vehicle crashes the leading cause of death for young drivers in the nation.

To reduce teen distracted driving, the California Highway Patrol has partnered with Impact Teen Drivers to teach positive habits and behaviors to the most vulnerable drivers through education and enforcement.

Ten percent of all drivers ages 15 to 19 who were involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crash, CHP officials said, adding 100% of those crashes were preventable.

Based on miles driven, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety discovered that teens are involved in three times as many fatal crashes as all other drivers. To combat this alarming trend, the message of the Impact Teen Drivers program is simple: keep both hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and mind focused on driving.

“Teen drivers are the most at risk of driving distracted. They are more likely than any other demographic to be involved in traffic crashes where distracted driving is a factor,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Sadly, many of these crashes will result in injuries and deaths. We hope to help eliminate these preventable deadly crashes.”

The CHP and Impact Teen Drivers will conduct virtual classes at schools and community events throughout California during the pandemic to help change the behavior of teen drivers.