SACRAMENTO — As millions of motorists head out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol is prepared for one of the busiest travel weekends in America. Unfortunately, in the past, Thanksgiving has also been one of the deadlier holidays on the roadways.
To help motorists arrive at their destinations safely, the CHP will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period and deploy all available officers through the holiday weekend.
The enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
During this period, CHP officers will educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the state to ensure everyone has a safe holiday, said a media release from the agency.
Officials said officers will be actively looking for unsafe driving practices, including impaired or distracted driving, unsafe speed, and vehicle occupants who fail to buckle up.
You have free articles remaining.
“Holiday travel can be stressful. By putting some simple safety measures in place, motorists can help keep themselves and others safe on the road this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Most important, before you head out, ensure everyone inside the vehicle has their seat belt on, and if there are children along for the ride, check that they are secure in the back seat in the appropriate child safety seat.”
Not wearing a seat belt can be a fatal decision in a collision, officials said.
According to the CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period data, 59 people were killed in collisions in California during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Among the 42 vehicle occupants killed in collisions within CHP jurisdiction, 43% (18 people) were not wearing a seat belt.
“Research continues to show that wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest things people can do to stay safe when traveling in a vehicle,” the media release stated.
Officials said another way to help keep the roadways safe during the holidays is to designate a sober driver. During last Thanksgiving’s 102-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers said they made 931 arrests for driving under the influence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.