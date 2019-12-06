{{featured_button_text}}
LEMOORE — California Highway Patrol officials are asking the public for any information regarding a motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday in Lemoore.

Around 11:30 p.m., CHP said Eric Gonzales was leaving the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

As he was leaving the main entrance of the casino parking lot onto Jersey Avenue, officers said Gonzales lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason, causing him to fall to the ground. They said Gonzales then got back onto his motorcycle and drove himself home.

Thursday, CHP said Gonzales was pronounced dead at Adventist Medical Center in Hanford.

Hanford CHP is requesting anyone who may have further information regarding this collision to contact Officer Saldana at (559) 582-0231 or (916) 754-7222.

