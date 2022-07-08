The California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that during its Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, it made 998 DUI Arrests across the state.
Throughout the state, 44 people died in CHP jurisdiction during the 78-hour enforcement period efforts.
There were 43 people killed in crashes on California’s roadways during this year's Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period. Of these accidents, more than one-third of the vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.
In addition, the CHP made 998 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the holiday enforcement effort.