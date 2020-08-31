You are the owner of this article.
CHP investigates possible road rage shooting
chp xyz
Sentinel file photos

HANFORD — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage incident that left one victim shot.

Around 6:15 a.m., CHP officials said a gray Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on state Route 198 between 4th and 5th avenue when a newer-model white Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black trim pulled beside them.

For unknown reasons, CHP said a passenger from the Camry presented a firearm and shot at the victims in the Impala multiple times, striking the vehicle and the right front passenger.

Investigators said they believe this could have been related to a road rage incident. They also believe the suspects to be males in their 20s.

The CHP is requesting any information regarding this shooting. The public can contact the Central Division CHP Investigative Service Unit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (559) 277-7250 or CHP Investigator Garrett Perez at (559) 647-7142.

