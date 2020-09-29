Children's Storybook Garden and Museum celebrates third anniversary

HANFORD — The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum celebrated its third anniversary on Sunday with Dollar Day.

For one dollar, more than 30 parents and children got to enjoy the day inside the garden. Free popcorn and raffle prizes also added to the fun.

Raffle prizes included an engraved brick in the garden, two tickets for their Happily Haunted event on Oct. 17, a family membership to the garden, and tickets to the Moroccan Garden Picnic.

The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is located at 175 E. 10th St. and currently open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

