While COVID-19 shuttered businesses across the country, Judy Wait and the staff and volunteers at the Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum in Hanford were hard at work weeding, watering, digging, planting and building.

Among the volunteers were employees who could no longer be kept on the payroll, but still wanted to help in any way they could. Meanwhile a slew of new memberships, accepted once restrictions were eased, kept the facility going through the pandemic. It also allowed them to hold a few events in the fall before restrictions were tightened again.

“They came and helped and it was just a community effort to keep it alive,” Wait said.

St. Rose.1 Students from St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School learn about gardening while their teacher, Sandy Vargas, looks on.

Before Wait opened the garden at 175 E. 10th St. in 2013, she was a retired schoolteacher who gardened for St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School. She wanted to share her love of gardening with other children in the Hanford Elementary School District, but regulations restricted her from doing so.

“And so I thought: ‘Well, if we had our own garden — our own children’s garden – we could have all kinds of kids here,’ Wait said. “And so my husband and I took a trip around the United States and looked at probably 35 gardens. And my husband, after about five, he said, ‘I’ll just wait for you in the car.’”

Taking bits of inspiration as she went, Wait’s vision continued to grow with new exhibits and ways to educate and entertain sprouting over the course of eight years. Each time, the community has rallied around to show their support and to help them raise funds and/or sponsor new exhibits.

"We had our first fundraiser in the fall of 2012, when we didn't even own the property and there were people lined up at the Civic Park clear down the sidewalk," Wait added. "And I said, 'Either they're retired teachers or they're old gardeners.'"

Now, as California prepares to reopen, the Garden is ready to show off its latest exhibits. These include a new Stone Cottage, Celebration Gazebo and the Secret Garden.

3LittlePigs. Image 2 The Three Little Pigs exhibit at the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum.

“There have been so many changes in the last year that people didn’t get to be a part of,” said Maryse Guevara, director of the Storybook Gardens. “And being open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening from 6 to 9 is something new for us too, to be able to offer."

The debut will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 15. Admission will be free during that time. On June 19, they’ll also be pairing up with the Kings Players for a “Murder Mystery in the Garden.”

Tickets for the event are being sold for $65 and can be ordered at (559) 500-9966. Seating is limited.

Children's Storybook Garden & Museum is currently open to the public.