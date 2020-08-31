Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum continues to host fun for children

HANFORD — The Children's Storybook Garden and Museum continues to be a place of fun.
From Little Sprouts to Cultural Saturday to Garden Workshops, the garden safely puts on events with social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer stations.
"This past tea party was a little warm but we cooled off with fancy iced tea and freshened up on the runway," Yasmin Gonzalez, assistant director for the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum, said. "All of our guardians and parents enjoyed their crafts and tea in our little houses and gardens with visiting fancy queens."
The next tea party theme is going to be a surprise and scheduled for mid-September, according to Gonzalez.
For adult events, the garden will be having an outside evening picnic where couples are given a basket filled with goodies and share it in one of their several garden nooks.
"Events like these are really helpful with maintaining the garden and keeping it [afloat], so we are truly grateful to our community for participating and enjoying the garden and great gifts it gives," Gonzalez said.
