Childhood lead poisoning prevention bill signed into law

SACRAMENTO — Through the combined efforts of Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Assemblymember Eloise Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), Assembly Bill (AB) 2276 was passed, which will improve the rate of blood lead level testing and lead poisoning prevention for children.

"With the passage of AB 2276, children throughout California will be better protected against the harmful effects of lead poisoning,” Salas said in a released statement. “Millions of children are at risk of lead poisoning and need to be tested. I am pleased that the Governor signed this legislation which will ensure that we are taking the steps to protect our most vulnerable kids from lead poisoning and providing the help they need."

AB 2276 will increase blood lead screening testing for vulnerable children by requiring Medi-Cal managed care plans to identify every child without a record of completing the blood lead screening tests and will remind health care providers of those children of the requirement to perform blood lead screening tests.

AB 2276 also requires the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (CLPPP) operated by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to add risk factors such as a child’s residency in a high risk zip code and a child’s proximity to current or former lead-producing facilities, that will require blood lead level testing for children.

Additionally, CDPH will be required to allocate funds more equitably by updating their funding formula based on the most recent data.