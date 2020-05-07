Chickens could soon be allowed in backyards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — At the request of several citizens, the Hanford City Council is now discussing the possibility of allowing chickens in certain zones in the city.

Recently, council directed staff to draft an ordinance to allow chickens because the city’s current animal control ordinance does not allow for the legal keeping of chickens within the city.

Police Chief Parker Sever presented a draft ordinance to the council during its study session meeting Tuesday evening.

Sever said he reviewed ordinances from several other cities and came up with something that he thought could work for Hanford. According to the draft ordinance:

Chickens would be allowed in the R-L-5, R-L-8 and R-L-12 zones, which are low-density residential zones

Chickens must be kept in coops, are not allowed to roam free

Chickens are not allowed to be kept in the front or side yards; back yards only

Food must be stored correctly

Chickens cannot be slaughtered in the city

Roosters are not permitted in the city

The draft ordinance also provides guidelines for chicken coops and runs and mandates that the chicken areas be kept clean and free from odors and unsanitary conditions.