Chicken Shack’s moment is ‘icing on the cake’

SELMA — Employees, council members, and Sonia and Asham Gill shouted “Chicken Shack” as a red ribbon was sliced in half during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Asham and Sonia, owners of The Chicken Shack, both called the moment the icing on the cake.

“We’ve been really overwhelmed by all the support we’ve gotten from everyone in Selma and even the neighboring cities,” Sonia said. “We’ve been really humbled.”

Known for its savory fried chicken and endless sauce options, the restaurant opened on Oct. 1 and is located at 2940 McCall Ave., Suite 112.

Despite being open for less than three weeks, the spot is already drumming up business with plenty of locals turning out on Tuesday to grab a bite. Customers will be even happier in a couple of weeks with the plan being to open 20 taps on the bar side.

“It just gives the citizens another option,” Selma Mayor pro tem Sarah Guerra said. “They been talking about wanting a different chicken place and this … [gives] them that option they wanted. … I think the food is amazing and I haven’t heard one disappointment so we’re very, very thankful that they’re here.”

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Sonia and Asham were presented with a certificate of recognition by a member from the office of Rep. TJ Cox. City council members and others also said a few words about the restaurant and the asset it has already become to Selma.

“People have raved about Chicken Shack and now Selma has it,” Guerra said. “There’s so many people that live in other cities that are saying ‘I’m going to Selma’ and that’s what we want to hear. We want to be the central city of bringing more businesses to our community.”