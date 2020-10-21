Chicken Shack’s moment is ‘icing on the cake’

SELMA — Employees, council members, and Sonia and Asham Gill shouted “Chicken Shack” as a red ribbon was sliced in half during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
Asham and Sonia, owners of The Chicken Shack, both called the moment the icing on the cake.
“We’ve been really overwhelmed by all the support we’ve gotten from everyone in Selma and even the neighboring cities,” Sonia said. “We’ve been really humbled.”
Known for its savory fried chicken and endless sauce options, the restaurant opened on Oct. 1 and is located at 2940 McCall Ave., Suite 112.
Despite being open for less than three weeks, the spot is already drumming up business with plenty of locals turning out on Tuesday to grab a bite. Customers will be even happier in a couple of weeks with the plan being to open 20 taps on the bar side.
“It just gives the citizens another option,” Selma Mayor pro tem Sarah Guerra said. “They been talking about wanting a different chicken place and this … [gives] them that option they wanted. … I think the food is amazing and I haven’t heard one disappointment so we’re very, very thankful that they’re here.”
Prior to the ribbon cutting, Sonia and Asham were presented with a certificate of recognition by a member from the office of Rep. TJ Cox. City council members and others also said a few words about the restaurant and the asset it has already become to Selma.
“People have raved about Chicken Shack and now Selma has it,” Guerra said. “There’s so many people that live in other cities that are saying ‘I’m going to Selma’ and that’s what we want to hear. We want to be the central city of bringing more businesses to our community.”
Shawna Glazener, who was representing the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board’s Business Services Center, called the investment by Chicken Shack into the Selma community “phenomenal.”
“It’s so great to see businesses that are opening up, growing, putting people to work, especially during the pandemic,” Glazener said.
The inside of the location is like many of the other Chicken Shacks. The walls are plastered with oversized words in various fun fonts and the familiar chicken has its own spot near the entrance. Multiple TVs line the wall and the open floor plan has plenty of room for seating.
The menu is the same with chicken fingers, wings, wraps, salads and more. They also have a total of 37 different sauces available for the customer to choose from.
“We’ve had a lot of local people that have been excited about Chicken Shack opening for a while now so we’ve had a lot of support from the locals and even people that live in neighboring towns,” Sonia said.
Chicken Shack is currently seating 25% indoors with masks, except for when eating, and social distancing required. Employees are also sanitizing surfaces, including tables, door handles, and counters to keep customers safe.
The Selma location is currently open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
“We think it’s really great for the city of Selma. Selma definitely needed a spot like this,” Sonia said. “It’s a nice family friendly restaurant. … It’s a great place to come with your kids, with your spouse to watch a game or just get out of the house during this crazy time.”
The Chicken Shack currently has five locations, including two in Fresno, one in Clovis, the original location in Hanford and, of course, now in Selma.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
