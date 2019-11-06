HANFORD — For the 17th season, the Valley Air District reminds residents living in the San Joaquin Valley to “Check Before You Burn.”
The residential wood burning season runs from Nov. 1 through the end of February every year.
During that time, the district releases a daily county-by-county wood burning declaration, based on the air quality forecast.
There are three curtailment levels:
- Burning Discouraged – if you must burn, make sure firewood is clean, seasoned and dry. Unseasoned wood smolders and creates additional emissions. Never burn trash, magazines, newspapers, plastics, or other materials not designed to burn in fireplaces or stoves. Doing so is illegal and hazardous.
- No Burning Unless Registered – if you have a registered clean burning device, you can burn wood inside your residence. Use of any unregistered wood-burning device is prohibited.
- No Burning for All – burning any solid fuel, including wood, pellets and manufactured wood is prohibited from midnight to midnight. Violations can result in fines.
Curtailments do not apply to natural gas devices. Residences in areas with no natural gas service or where wood burning is the sole source of heat are exempt.
Areas where propane tanks are used are considered to be without natural gas service. Outdoor wood burning devices at all residences are still subject to the daily restrictions, regardless of exemption status.
Residents with EPA certified wood and pellet-fueled devices may register them with the Valley Air District in order to use them on “No Burning Unless Registered” days. Find out how to register by visiting www.valleyair.org/CBYBregistration.
In Kings County, a “No Burning for All” curtailment is in place for today, Nov. 6.
Daily burn information is available by visiting checkbeforeyouburn.org, by calling 1-800-766-4463, or by downloading the “Valley Air” app on your mobile device.
The Check Before You Burn program protects public health by reducing PM2.5 emissions (particulate matter pollution 2.5 microns and smaller) from residential wood burning, which is one of the Valley’s largest wintertime sources.
“Thanks to public cooperation, Valley air is getting cleaner, which has a direct, positive impact on public health,” said Samir Sheikh, district executive director and air pollution control officer. “The public’s continued support of the Check Before You Burn Program is critical to the health and quality of life for all Valley residents and reaching our clean air goals.”
Valley residents are encouraged to apply for the Burn Cleaner incentive program and receive as much as $3,000 to upgrade from older, higher-polluting wood stoves and open-hearth fireplaces to EPA certified wood, pellet or natural gas inserts and free-standing stoves. To participate in this program, visit www.valleyair.org/burncleaner.
