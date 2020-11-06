Check Before You Burn program begins amid wildfire season

HANFORD — Nov. 1 marked the beginning of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Check Before You Burn program, reminding Valley residents that their cooperation is essential in protecting public health and improving wintertime air quality.
As the program kicks off amid the worst wildfire season in California history and fires continue to impact Valley air quality, residents should expect curtailments to begin immediately in most Valley counties.
“It’s been a very challenging summer and fall because of wildfires all over the state, with several still burning. We’re asking San Joaquin Valley residents to continue the cooperation that made last winter the cleanest on record,” said Jaime Holt, the district’s chief communications officer.
Check Before You Burn runs from Nov. 1 through the end of February every year, protecting public health through the reduction of harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns and smaller) emissions from residential wood smoke. During that time, the district releases a daily, county-by-county wood burning declaration based on the air quality forecast.
Residential wood burning is one of the Valley’s largest sources of wintertime PM 2.5 emissions and is shown to have a direct effect on neighborhood air quality. Members of all Valley communities are urged to heat their homes by means other than burning wood whenever possible and continue the trend of wintertime air quality improvement experienced in recent years.
“Unlike wildfires, we have control over how we choose to heat our homes. It is critical to public health that we do not add to the unhealthy air quality created by wildfires,” Holt continued.
Daily burn information is available by visiting checkbeforeyouburn.org, by calling 1-800-766-4463, or by downloading the free “Valley Air” app on your mobile device.
There are three curtailment levels:
- No burning for all;
- No burning unless registered; or
- Burning discouraged
Curtailments do not apply to natural gas devices. Residences in areas with no natural gas service or where wood burning is the sole source of heat are exempt. Areas where propane tanks are used are considered to be without natural gas service. Outdoor wood burning devices at all residences are still subject to daily restrictions, regardless of exemption status.
Residents with EPA certified wood and pellet-fueled devices may register them with the Valley Air District in order to use them on “No Burning Unless Registered” days. Find out how to register by visiting: www.valleyair.org/CBYBregistration.
Valley residents are encouraged to participate in the Burn Cleaner incentive program and receive as much as $3,000 to upgrade from older, higher-polluting wood stoves and open-hearth fireplaces to EPA certified wood, pellet or natural gas inserts and free-standing stoves. To participate in this program please visit www.valleyair.org/burncleaner.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
