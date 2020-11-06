Check Before You Burn program begins amid wildfire season

HANFORD — Nov. 1 marked the beginning of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Check Before You Burn program, reminding Valley residents that their cooperation is essential in protecting public health and improving wintertime air quality.

As the program kicks off amid the worst wildfire season in California history and fires continue to impact Valley air quality, residents should expect curtailments to begin immediately in most Valley counties.

“It’s been a very challenging summer and fall because of wildfires all over the state, with several still burning. We’re asking San Joaquin Valley residents to continue the cooperation that made last winter the cleanest on record,” said Jaime Holt, the district’s chief communications officer.

Check Before You Burn runs from Nov. 1 through the end of February every year, protecting public health through the reduction of harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns and smaller) emissions from residential wood smoke. During that time, the district releases a daily, county-by-county wood burning declaration based on the air quality forecast.

Residential wood burning is one of the Valley’s largest sources of wintertime PM 2.5 emissions and is shown to have a direct effect on neighborhood air quality. Members of all Valley communities are urged to heat their homes by means other than burning wood whenever possible and continue the trend of wintertime air quality improvement experienced in recent years.

“Unlike wildfires, we have control over how we choose to heat our homes. It is critical to public health that we do not add to the unhealthy air quality created by wildfires,” Holt continued.