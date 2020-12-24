Changes result from the passage of Prop 19

SACRAMENTO — In California, when properties sell or transfer, they are reassessed at their current market value and property taxes are based on that new value.

Proposition 58 went into effect in 1986, allowing parents to transfer their residential property and up to $1 million in other properties to their children without reassessment.

Almost 10-years later, Proposition 193 followed, allowing similar transfers between grandparents and grandchildren when the parents to the grandchildren are deceased.

The intent of these propositions was to prevent families from losing properties because of increased property taxes.

Last month, Californians passed Proposition 19, changing the provisions in Propositions 58 and 193 effective Feb. 16, 2021.

Under Proposition 19, parents (or grandparents in the situation described above) may transfer their principal residence or family farm as long as it becomes the principal residence of the child/children after the transfer. If the child/children do not move into the former residence of their parents, the property will be reassessed to market value.

Consequently, if the parents’ former home is rented, or if another family member other than the child/children is allowed to move into the home, it will be reassessed to market value. Also, although the $1 million exclusion for other property has been eliminated, the assessed value plus $1 million will be the new exclusion amount for residential properties transferred from parents to children.

A home that has an assessed value of $200,000 but would currently sell for $600,000 would transfer the $200,000 property tax base to the children, because it is under the new exclusion limit.