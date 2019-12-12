NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE — A change of command ceremony for Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Carrier Air Wing Two was held Wednesday and included a special visit from historic military vehicles.
A time-honored military tradition, a change of command ceremony marks the continuity of command and is a formal ritual in which the transfer of total authority, responsibility and accountability of command from one individual to another.
Wednesday, Capt. Gregory Newkirk relinquished command of Carrier Air Wing Two to Capt. Matthew Thrasher. The carrier, also known an Team Broadsword, includes nine squadrons and is attached to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.
During the ceremony, which was attended by members of Team Broadsword and their family members, Newkirk was awarded the Legion of Merit Gold Star in lieu of second award for exceptional meritorious conduct and the performance of outstanding service as commander of Carrier Air Wing Two from June 2018 to December 2019.
Newkirk, who was commander of the carrier from June 2018 to December 2019, thanked his wife, kids, family and many members of the Navy who were in attendance at the ceremony.
“It has been an absolute honor to be a part of this organization,” Newkirk said.
Thrasher, the new commander, spoke briefly and also took time to thank his family and Navy members who helped make the ceremony possible.
“I look forward to carrying on the rich heritage of [Carrier Air Wing Two] and I’ll do my utmost duty and the best I can for this team,” Thrasher said.
Riding in before the ceremony, members of the California Military Vehicle Club then rode throughout the base after the change of command was complete.
Chris Thomas, president of the club, said in addition to their own events and community service, it is part of the club’s outreach efforts to attend different ceremonies. He said the goal of the club is to pass on the history of military vehicles.
A selection of World War II vehicles made it out for the change of command ceremony, from quarter ton jeeps all the way up to a 2 ½ ton truck and a WWII half-track, Thomas said.
Thomas said so much of the WWII generation has passed and many people have never had the chance to see the vehicles in person. He said the younger generations play video games set in the WWII era, so they recognize some of the vehicles.
“Now they get to actually sit in them and see how things work and feel,” Thomas said.
Thomas spent around a year and a half restoring his Jeep from the ground up, which he named “Ginger” after his grandmother. He said it is all returned to original and has less than 200 miles on it. Thomas said he is only the second civilian owner of the Jeep, which is over 75 years old.
This was the first time the California Military Vehicle Club was invited to change of command ceremony at NAS Lemoore and Thomas said they were glad to be there.
“Everyone has been fantastic and we really enjoyed it,” he said.
