Chaney maintains lead in Lemoore District B

LEMOORE — Although it’s too early to definitively call a winner in the race for Lemoore City Council District B, candidate Jim Chaney maintained his lead going into Wednesday.

“I just feel extremely honored to have so many people that believe in me to represent them and to be their voice on the council,” Chaney said Wednesday.

According to the county elections website, Chaney received 635 votes, or 42.22%. Opposing candidates Ed Martin and Mary “Janie” Venegas received 523 votes (34.77%) and 346 votes (23.01%), respectively.

As of press time, 1,565 votes (59.24%) out of 2,462 votes have been counted in District B.

“Certainly, I’m disappointed in the election results, but I’ve been very fortunate to have served this city well for 18 years as a city councilman and mayor for eight of those years,” Martin said via email. “This community has always been an integral part of my life and I will continue doing whatever I can to make it better.

“I was hoping to add some institutional knowledge to a council that I think needed a bit of leadership as it faces a variety of challenges in the near future,” Martin continued. “Certainly, I think that adding Frank Gornick, (former West Hills College Chancellor) who certainly knows a lot about leadership, will help to guide Lemoore to a brighter future.”

If numbers hold in Chaney’s favor, he said he looks forward to serving the city of Lemoore.

“I am truly blessed and commit to doing what is right and to always represent the community’s best interest, free of any hidden agendas,” he said.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

