Chamber of commerce hosts picnic in the park

HANFORD — Families gathered on Saturday morning for the Hanford Chamber of Commerce’s Picture Day/Picnic in the Park for their upcoming mobile app.

Amory Marple, CEO and executive director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, said she noticed more people were coming out to Civic Park and after bouncing around ideas with parks and recreation and Main Street Hanford, she decided to invite people to come to the park.

“This year, we didn’t have any events to take pictures at and we need them to use for our print material,” Marple said. “I didn’t want to use pictures from the years before because it’s just not a true representation of current times.”

Approximately 10 families came out on the sunny morning, many with pizza slices in hand as Fatte Alberts had their pizza trolley present for the event. Some had their own chairs and others were sitting on blankets provided by the chamber, which were donated by Thomas Curtiss from Keller Williams Realty. The blankets were spaced apart to keep families socially distant and they were able to keep them after the photo.

“What the chamber has been trying to do is get out information because people also don’t know what we’re allowed to do,” Marple said. “There are outside activities that are possible where you can still distance yourself and be COVID safe.”

Throughout the morning, Marple was interacting with visitors who decided to take part in the photo after realizing what was taking place.

“I got to talk to people and they were surprised that this was going on,” Marple said. “It was nice to let outsiders know too that yes this is possible for your own town, that things are starting to open up that way they can even go and look what’s out there for themselves.”