Certified family nurse practitioner joins Adventist Health

HANFORD – Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified family nurse practitioner Rebecca Murphey to its primary care team. Murphey cares for patients of all ages, providing wellness checks and physicals and treating non-life-threatening ailments. She also cares for patients with acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and musculoskeletal pain.
“I believe in patient-centered care,” says Murphey. “I want to help people and make them feel better at a time when they feel their lowest.”
Murphey earned her master’s degree in nursing from Fresno Pacific University and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also has an associate degree from College of the Sequoias in Visalia, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Fresno and is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She’s also certified as a public health nurse and a hospice palliative care nurse.
Murphey enjoys spending time with her husband and three sons.
She’s accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford, 1025 N. Douty St., with a phone number of 559-537-0170.
