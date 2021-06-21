The Valley is getting hotter and drier, and leaders said Monday that red tape stands between their small communities and access to water.
The leaders from Avenal, Lamont and Teviston, all of which face serious water shortages, spoke with state Senator Melissa Hurtado during a Zoom conference. The communities have fewer than 15,000 residents — around 1,200 residents live in Teviston.
“California is facing both a water and energy shortage, shortages that could create a food crisis for all Americans,” Hurtado said. “Not only do [these communities] disproportionately face water shortages, they also face extreme heat and power outages.”
Hurtado said with increasing water shortages, agricultural production in the Central Valley is facing serious challenges as a national and international producer. The community leaders, however, talked about struggles getting enough water for residents.
The City of Avenal has seen significant cuts in water allocation over the last few years, culminating in only 635 acre feet for the year, as opposed to 3,500 in the past, said City Manager Antony Lopez. That translates to just under 207 million gallons versus 1.1 billion.
While the city has put strict water conservation measures in place and is fining residents for breaking them, they are on track to use their entire water allocation by August, Lopez said. He said the community should be able to request additional water allocation.
Outside of regular usage for existing residents and the state prison, Lopez said the city is disheartened by their low allocation as they try to improve their community by planting trees and building new housing.
“The unfortunate side of that is we’re always having to basically fight for the water,” Lopez said. “As we’re adding and growing it’s hard to see where this is all going to come to a head and we all just don't have enough water for the entire community.”
Scott Taylor, general manager of the Lamont Public Utility District, said while his city doesn’t rely on water allocations, the wells which feed the area’s water supply are old, contaminated and broken, and acquiring funds to fix them takes a long time.
The small, primarily Hispanic town has seven wells, but five are contaminated with a chemical known as TCP, they are all over 70 years old and one well is non-functional, Taylor said.
Taylor said Lamont’s struggle is in getting funding from the state water board, as the community itself can’t afford the massive infrastructure undertaking alone.
“Lots of money has been allocated by the Governor … yet the truth of the matter is not only is the water not flowing, neither is the funding,” Taylor said. “The truth is without the funding, especially without funding for small agencies like mine and the others, no funding is no water.”
The area known as Teviston has had 700 residents living without running water for 11 days, said Frank Galaviz, community services district lead. He said his community is also facing an infrastructure problem, with their single well no longer functioning.
Both Galaviz and Taylor said they need easier access to funding to get water for their community, but have run into slow bureaucracy. Taylor said he was told by the State Water Board any request, no matter the length, would take two months to review.
Hurtado said she has been working at the Statehouse to try and help smaller communities get expedited help with water and writing legislation to repair canals in the Valley and across the state, one of which serves 35 million people and has lost 60% of its capacity.
“We know how difficult it is in the Central Valley to be without water, to have to deal with 100-plus degrees, and many of these families also having to deal with power outages and swamp coolers,” Hurtado said. “Sometimes it feels like we don’t get listened to, we don’t get heard.”
