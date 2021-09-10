Thursday brought high temperatures, a heat advisory and a Flex alert, and it left seven broken and tied heat records for cities in the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
According to weather data, high temperatures in the Central Valley topped out as high as 108. Those temperatures broke or tied high temperatures in five cities, and broke the record for highest minimum temperature in two.
Hanford broke its historical high temperature record for Sept. 9, which was previously set at 105 in 1944. The city has had 70 days with triple digit heat so far this year, and upcoming forecasts show one day in the 100s and many in the upper 90s.
Here is a list of some record temperatures from Thursday. https://t.co/jAkhestXgN— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 10, 2021
The latest data of triple digit heat in Hanford was set on Oct. 16, 1961 with 84 days at or over 100.
Fresno at 107, Bakersfield at 108, Merced at 105 and Madera at 106 all tied their historical high temperatures for the date, set between 1904 and 1997. All of these cities have exceeded their normal annual days in triple digits, and Fresno has now broken its record by seven days, sitting at 67 for the year so far.
Both Fresno and Madera broke the record for the highest minimum temperature for the day at 76 set in 1888 and 64 set in 1997, respectively.
Meteorologist in charge at the Hanford NWS station Gerald Meadows says high minimum temperatures can make stretches of high heat more dangerous because it does not allow for overnight cooling and recovery for people, animals, homes, cars and other infrastructure.
