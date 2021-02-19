Central Section Commissioner releases statement on sports

HANFORD — After Friday's announcement of the return of some sports in California, Central Section Commissioner released the following statement.
"Today’s guidance is clearly a positive step forward for all member schools in regards to high school athletics. This guidance provides a pathway for all outdoor sports to return to competition. Clearly there are still many obstacles for indoor sports but we will continue to advocate for those student athletes as the number of cases continue to decrease. This is a great step in the right direction and we are grateful for all of the groups that have been working on behalf of the student athletes."
