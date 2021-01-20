Central Section cancels section playoffs, championships

HANFORD — The CIF Central Section provided a new updated season of sport calendar based on California Department of Public Health guidelines on Tuesday.

After the CIF postponed a future update on athletics in December, Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos thanked the section’s executive committee for “their input and leadership during these trying times.”

“While there are few certainties in life right now, I do think that we can all agree that there is not a perfect solution for the current issues related to high school sports,” Tos said.

Tos also addressed some of the current rules, guidelines and information currently in place:

1. Practice for all sports may commence as allowed by CDPH guidelines, local county health guidelines and school/district policy.

2. Current CDPH guidance does not allow for any competition to take place while a county is under the regional stay at home order.

3. Competition can only take place as allowed by CDPH, county and school/district guidelines.

4. Even though the Central Section has determined start dates, each individual member school or district may elect to open their seasons at a later date within the section’s season of sport.

5. Based on current CDPH guidance student-athletes may only participate in one cohort (team) during the same time or season.