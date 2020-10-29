Census efforts finish strong in Kings County

HANFORD — The 2020 census was given two extra weeks to complete one last push for responses, and Kings County took advantage of that extra time.

“The prep for that was literally just go, go, go,” said Kao Nou Yang, a Kings County planner and a lead on the Kings County Census Complete Count Committee. “We did everything we could to keep the numbers strong.”

Census efforts were supposed to end on Sept. 30, but were then temporarily extended to Oct. 31 before being officially cut off on Oct. 15.

“Even though it was cut short, I think that our numbers came out pretty strong,” Yang said.

Despite some hard-to-reach demographics in the rural area, Kings County ended with a 67% self-response rate — 3% higher than the county’s total response rate in the 2010 census.

The strong finish was an all-around community effort made possible by the committee and its multiple partnerships, Yang said. Proteus and Kings Community Action Organization both played important roles in getting the word out, she said.

“I think that a lot of our good accomplishments came from our great partners and our great collaborations,” Yang said.

A new organization the committee worked with over the last month was Valley Voices. Yang said Valley Voices was crucial outreach efforts through attending events and helping with informational door hangers.

“I don’t think we would’ve have gotten that 3% bump without Valley Voices being able to be there on the ground,” Yang said.

Valley Voices spent several Mondays at Alma’s Flea Market to answer any questions about the census and even provided tablets for people to fill out the census themselves.