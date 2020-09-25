Census efforts continue in Kings County

HANFORD — The deadline for Census 2020 responses is approaching, and by most accounts, this year’s census outcome has been a success across Kings County.

Kings County’s census self-response rate currently sits at 66.4%, which is 2.3% higher than the county’s total response rate in 2010. In fact, Kings County was the first county in Region 6 — which also includes Fresno, Inyo, Kern and Tulare counties — to pass its 2010 census participation mark.

“I am extremely proud of our community and our county,” said Kao Nou Yang, a Kings County planner and a lead on the Kings County Census Complete Count Committee efforts.

While the deadline for census responses was scheduled for Sept. 30, the exact date of the deadline is up in the air as a possible month-long extension could be granted.

Whether the deadline is extended or not, Yang said the committee is not slowing down its efforts and will push through this final stage.

“We don’t want to falter, because at the end of the day everyone should be counted,” Yang said.

Yang said the committee has attended and will continue to attend as many events as it can in areas that have the most hard-to-count populations in the county.

The committee has partnered with several local community-based organizations including Kings Community Action Organization, Reestablishing Stratford and Valley Voices to conduct outreach efforts.

Together they have distributed informational flyers, canvassed communities to hang thousands of door hangers and have even set up a booth at Alma’s Flea Market on Mondays in Hanford.